Minnesota is the Least Stressed State! But Why?

Feeling stressed? If you live here in Minnesota, then chances are you just answered 'no' to that question. There was a study done recently to find out which were the most and least stressed states and Minnesota came out on top as the least stressed state in the nation.

Here are the 3 least stressed states in the country:

1) Minnesota

2) Colorado

3) Utah

The people of Minnesota experience the least amount of money and family related stress.

We also think the history & practice of sauna here in the State doesn’t hurt too.

As you can see, the folks at Sauna Camps believe it may have a lot to do with the popularity of saunas here in Minnesota. There is a long history of saunas here, so maybe that's true.

But the study conducted by WalletHub and presented by CNBC says it specifically looked at Work, Money, Family and Health & Safety related stresses. Minnesota has the second highest hours of sleep per night and that played a part in the ranking as well.

