St. Cloud Fire Department Called to House Fire

St. Cloud Fire Department Called to House Fire

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

The call for the fire at 303 Waite Avenue South came in just after 10:00 p.m.

There was smoke coming from the single-story home.  The fire was quickly put out and on one was hurt.

The estimated damage is $250,000 for the property and $125,000 for the contents.

Get our free mobile app

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports