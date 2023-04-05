St. Cloud Fire Department Called to House Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night.
The call for the fire at 303 Waite Avenue South came in just after 10:00 p.m.
There was smoke coming from the single-story home. The fire was quickly put out and on one was hurt.
The estimated damage is $250,000 for the property and $125,000 for the contents.
The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.
