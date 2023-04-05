Winter Weather Advisories Remain In Effect on Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several advisories remain in effect on Wednesday across Minnesota.

Counties including Stearns, Benton, Morrison and Todd remain in a Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.

We could see some mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of an inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph Wednesday afternoon.

To the north, there is a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

Along the border with North Dakota, a Blizzard Warning remains. That will be in effect until 7:00 a.m. Thursday.

Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

