DULUTH (WJON News) – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in her home on the Red Lake Reservation.

On July 3, 2020, 38-year-old Descart Begay, Jr., knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a victim in her home until she was finally able to escape.

On September 6, 2022, Begay was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.

