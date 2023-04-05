Red Lake Man Sentenced to Over 16 Years in Federal Prison for Rape
DULUTH (WJON News) – A Red Lake man has been sentenced to over 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in her home on the Red Lake Reservation.
On July 3, 2020, 38-year-old Descart Begay, Jr., knowingly raped and sexually assaulted a victim in her home until she was finally able to escape.
Get our free mobile app
On September 6, 2022, Begay was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kensington Bank Opening Offices in St. Joseph, Sartell
- We're Up to the 3rd Snowiest Season on Record in St. Cloud
- Minnesota's April Weather Outlook
- Wood Fired Wednesdays Announce Music Line-up
- Dunkin' Still Planning St. Cloud Location Despite Delays
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.