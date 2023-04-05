No St. Cloud Garbage Pickup Friday, Compost Site Closed

No St. Cloud Garbage Pickup Friday, Compost Site Closed

Getty Images

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a slight change in garbage and recycling pickup this week.

The St. Cloud Public Works Department says there will be no garbage or green recycling pick up on Friday in observation of Good Friday.

Get our free mobile app

All Friday routes will be picked up on Monday.

City staff says the St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will also be closed this Friday due to the holiday. The site will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

There will also be no yard waste pick up on Monday.

All other schedules will remain the same for this week.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports