No St. Cloud Garbage Pickup Friday, Compost Site Closed

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There will be a slight change in garbage and recycling pickup this week.

The St. Cloud Public Works Department says there will be no garbage or green recycling pick up on Friday in observation of Good Friday.

All Friday routes will be picked up on Monday.

City staff says the St. Cloud River Bluffs Compost Site will also be closed this Friday due to the holiday. The site will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

There will also be no yard waste pick up on Monday.

All other schedules will remain the same for this week.

