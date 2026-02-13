For the first time in its 29-year history, the St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team is headed to the state tournament.

The Crush won a back-and-forth Section 6A championship game against Fergus Falls on Thursday night at Runestone Community Center in Alexandria by a 5-2 final score. The Crush is 18-9 overall this season.

Reese Ruska notched a pair of goals for St. Cloud in the win, while Avery Mathiasen, Jayden Lane and Reeghan Stevens also found the back of the net for the Crush. Jordan Bovy made 27 saves to anchor St. Cloud's defense.

The Crush, ranked #14 in this week's Class A Let's Play Hockey poll, will play on Wednesday, February 18th at Grand Casino Arena. Their opponent in the quarterfinal will be determined over the weekend.