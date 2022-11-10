St. Cloud Community Response Team Makes Arrest
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team collared a St. Cloud man Tuesday.
The CRT arrested 60-year-old Thomas Forcier of St. Cloud for multiple warrants as well as stalking and protection order violations.
Forcier was arrested without incident in the 1600 block of Goettens Way and was sent to the Stearns County Jail for three outstanding felony warrants for stalking and three counts of gross misdemeanor order for protection violations and harassment charges.