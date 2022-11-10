Hemp Licenses Are Now Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Applications are now available online for anyone wishing to grow industrial hemp in Minnesota.

A license from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture is required for individuals and businesses to legally grow or process hemp in the state.

In order to get a permit, the grower must:

Complete an FSA form 578 indicating the location and variety of hemp grown.

A planting report must be submitted to the MDA less than 10 days after planting.

A harvest report must be submitted no less than 5 days before harvesting. All crops not harvested must be reported as well.

The grower license fee is $400, while a processor fee is $500.

Minnesota ran a hemp pilot program from 2016 to 2020 before joining a federally regulated hemp production program in 2021.

The application deadline is April 30th, 2023, but any individual or business currently growing hemp plants indoors is required to file an application by December 31st.

