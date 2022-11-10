This Heartfelt Minnesota Advice Needs to be Read by St. Cloud Drivers!
Beginning of August is when my boyfriend and I moved here to the St. Cloud area and slowly but surely we have been learning our way around the area and navigating the roads. For the most part it's been a great transition. However, there is one thing I did not expect when I moved here.
The way everyone drives. I have driven in many states from North, South, East and West and have dealt with what I thought was some pretty horrendous driving. That was until I moved here. Swear, in my opinion, drivers around St. Cloud have made up their own rules when it comes to red stop lights.
Not that I'm a perfect driver by any means. But when it comes to a red stop light, I do know that when I come to one, it literally means STOP! Not, I think I'll just continue driving on through because I am in a hurry, but a red light does actually mean STOP.
Since I have been here I can't even count on two hands how many times I have almost been hit by a driver running a red light and that is after I have counted slowly to three seconds before entering into the intersection after the light has turned green for me to go. I know I'm not the only one who feels this way though, I have been warned by SEVERAL people who have lived here for quite some time to be cautious when it comes to stop lights.
It's now almost a game each day I drive, to see how many vehicles will go through the next stop light I am at. The most so far was FIVE. We shall see if that record gets broken or not. I really hope it doesn't because what I fear the most is what this Minnesotan feared when they shared some advice after accidentally running a red light:
Yes, my fear is that someone gets seriously hurt one day and heaven forbid loses their life. I get in a hurry just as much as the next person and have sped, rolled over the crosswalk a little too much, mistakenly cut someone off, missed a stop sign by accident and countless other things I am sure. I am not perfect and I will always be the first to admit it. But I really wish there were a few more drivers around St. Cloud that felt a little more like the person who felt remorse for accidentally running a red light and we could show a little more courtesy for other drivers.
Get to your destination safely please! Because would hurting someone or yourself be worth the hurry?
5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
St. Joseph's on the Grow!