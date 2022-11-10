Unleaded 88 Sets Record Sales

UNDATED (WJON News) - Sales of Unleaded 88, the 15-percent ethanol blend, set new records in Minnesota this fall.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce reports sales of Unleaded 88 were over nine million gallons per month in July, August, and September. Before July, sales of Unleaded 88 had never reached nine million gallons per month.

Through the first nine months of 2022, Unleaded 88 sales totaled 76.3 million gallons. The state record for Unleaded 88 annual sales is 87.1 million gallons, set in 2021.

The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Unleaded 88 for use in vehicles made after 2001.

The EPA says the fuel helps reduce greenhouse emissions, and the fuel is usually cheaper than regular unleaded.

The Minnesota Corn Growers, through the corn checkoff, have helped spread the word through the Better Fuel Initiative. In addition, the Corn Growers have pledged $1 million in addition to the $6 million pledged from the Minnesota State Legislature to help gas stations provide the new fuel.

Unleaded 88 is available at 44 stations across Minnesota.