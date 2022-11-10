Win “Lunch on The River” from Green Mill in St. Cloud

96.7 The River Central Minnesota's Greatest Hits wants to say "Thank You" for listening to us while you are at the office. We truly appreciate you making us part of your workday, and to show our appreciation we want to hook you up with lunch from Green Mill in St. Cloud!

Each week we will select a winner for Lunch on The River and hook up your office with four large one-topping pizzas from Green Mill. We will even personally deliver them to your office! (Usually on a Thursday unless your office has a conflicting schedule.)

We are so incredibly thankful for making The River part of your day, and can't wait to see you for Lunch on The River. Sign up your office below!