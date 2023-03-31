St. Cloud Chick – Fil – A Removing this Menu Item April 3

I know, St. Cloud has a bazillion (or slightly less than that) chicken places to choose from. Any style of chicken that you might want to have is available somewhere within about a 5 block radius. I'm just saying... there are a lot of chicken places.

If you are a fan of Chick-Fil-A, you may like, besides their chicken, the salads. When you decide to eat some sort of fast food, or if that is your only option, it's nice to have salads or something along those lines to choose from - something that's a bit more healthy.

Recently, Chick-Fil-A announced that they would be removing a popular menu item next month. Early next month. By April 3, the restaurant will no longer be offering the side salad. This item was a combination of lettuce, tomatoes, mini bell peppers and a choice of dressing. Simple. Why would they remove such a seemingly small, but popular item from their menu?

According to Fox Business:

There will still be the choice of the Cobb Salad, the Southwest Salad and the Market Salad which are all considered to be entrée' size salads. The Kale Crunch salad will also be made as a larger portion to satisfy the requests of some of their customers.

So, if you would like to add that side salad to your order, you've got this weekend to do it. On Monday, April 3, it is gone.

