High School Sports Results Saturday, December 2
The Sartell-St. Stephen Boys' Hockey team won a nail-biter 5-4 over Blake on Saturday afternoon. Sartell jumped out to a three-to-nothing lead in the first period only to see Blake battle back to tie the game 4-4 at 7:31 in the third period on a goal by Charlie Moore. Devin Jacobs would save the day by scoring the winning goal for the Sabres at 2:56 in overtime.
OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES:
Little Falls 3, Orono 4. Luke Avery had 2 goals to lead the Flyers.
Becker-Big Lake 7, Bagley-Fosston 2. Brayden Graning scored three goals for Becker.
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Grand Rapids-Greenway 5, St. Cloud 0.
Brainerd-Little Falls 1, Duluth Marshall 2. Molly Pohlkamp had the only goal for the Flyers.
Superior Spartans 8, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3. Brooke Pogatchnik, Faith Torborg, and and Megan Hess scored for the Storm'n Sabres.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Albany 84, Duluth Marshall 65. Alyssa Sand had 26 points, Tatum Findley had 21 points, and Kylan Gerads had 20 points to lead the Huskies.
Esko 78, Annandale 53.
Royalton 50, West Central 54.
Holdingford 77, Upsala 24.
St. Peter 51, Becker 23.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
St. John's Prep 43, PACT 85. Raj Johnson led St. John's with 12 points.
Holdingford 63, Upsala 79.
Zimmerman 72, Little Falls 76.
Big Lake 72, Duluth Denfield 65.
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman