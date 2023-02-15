St. Cloud Breakaways Finish 4th in the State

BIWABIK (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Breakaways girls' ski team finished fourth in the state in the Alpine Slalom Championships.

The event was held Tuesday at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik.

The St. Cloud Area team finished with a total of 135 points.

The top three teams were:

1). Hill-Murray with 163 points

2). Prior Lake/Farmington with 144 points

3). Blake with 141 points

The Breakaways Ella Dols of ROCORI was 4th in the state individually with 46 points. St. Cloud Tech's Abby Wright was second on the team with 37 points.

The Breakaways are a St. Cloud Area High School Co-Op Alpine Ski Team. Schools included are Cathedral, ROCORI, Tech, and Apollo.

The Minnesota State High School State Ski Meet continues Wednesday and Thursday with the Nordic Ski races.

