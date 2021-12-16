St. Cloud Boxing Club Hosting State Boxing Tournament

ST. CLOUD -- You can watch some of Minnesota's best young boxers compete in St. Cloud this weekend.

The St. Cloud Golden Gloves Boxing Club is hosting the Minnesota State Silver Gloves Tournament this Saturday and Sunday at the St. Cloud Armory.

Over 50 8-16 year-old boys and girls from 15 different boxing clubs will be participating in this weekends bouts.

Winners from the tournament will advance to the Region 4 Silver Gloves Tournament on January 15th and 16th in Hinckley.

Door open at 2:00 p.m. Saturday and 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Tickets are just $10 at the door.