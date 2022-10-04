St. Cloud Area Youth Apply Now for Fire Explorers Program

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud area youth interested in a career in the fire department, here's your chance to try it out.

Saint Cloud Firefighters are looking for Fire Explorers. The Explorers is a co-ed program for young people between the ages of 14 and 20. Explorers get hands-on experience of fire service skills through organized training.

Training meetings serve three purposes:

1) to provide the explorers with a basic understanding of the fire service,

2) how hard work, discipline, and structured work environments in the fire service accomplish successful completion of common objectives through teamwork,

3) to introduce them to the different career paths that the fire service has to offer.

Get our free mobile app

An informational session will be held on Tuesday, October 18th at Fire Station 2 at 727 Anderson Avenue. Applicants and parents are encouraged to attend.