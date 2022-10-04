Stearns History Museum Offering Tour of St. Cloud Cemetery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get a guided tour of a local cemetery.

The Stearns History Museum is hosting the Sundown Cemetery Tour at North Star Cemetery on Cooper Avenue South in St. Cloud on Saturday, October 15th.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. and includes a brief history of the cemetery itself along with some stops at some gravesites of interest.

After the tour is over, there will be a 'toast for the fallen' at the Red Carpet Martini Lounge in downtown St. Cloud.

The cost for the event is $7 per person for people who are not members of the Stearns History Museum.