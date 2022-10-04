Granite City Motorcar Matches Gifts For Heart Health

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Through the end of the year, Granite City Motorcar is doubling all new donations to the CentraCare Foundation.

Granite City Motorcar has announced they’ll match all new gifts to the CentraCare Foundation’s 2022 Community Campaign up to $100,000.

Get our free mobile app

This year, the Foundation is focusing all year-end giving on heart care. Gifts will help provide the technology to treat blocked arteries, perform open-heart surgery, fix poor leg circulation, and more. The CentraCare Heart and Vascular Center hopes to create a cardiac rehab teaching kitchen for patients to learn about heart-healthy cooking and recipes.

For details on the campaign, click here.

For more ways to donate, click here.