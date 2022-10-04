Detour Starts Wednesday West of the Rice Bridge

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A popular Mississippi River crossing north of Sartell won't be accessible from the Stearns County side of the river starting Wednesday.

County crews are starting the paving work for the project at Stearns County Roads 1, 2 and 17 west of the Rice Bridge.

The project area will be barricaded off from the public to help crews finish the work faster than if it were done under traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Otherwise, details of a lengthy detour can be found on the Stearns County website.

If the weather cooperates, the project should be completed by October 31st.

