St. Cloud 76ers Eliminated at State Legion Tournament
The St. Cloud 76ers lost an elimination game 12-2 to Stillwater at Dick Siebert Field in the Division I state tournament Saturday. The 76ers lost 15-5 to Excelsior in the opening game Friday before defeating Mathtomedi 6-5.
Stillwater scored 5 runs in the 1st inning and never looked back.
St. Cloud finished with nine hits and received RBI's by Ethan Hopper, Logan Aleshire and Drew Bulson.
The St. Cloud 76ers are made up of seniors and juniors at St. Cloud Tech high school and are coached by Chris Aleshire.