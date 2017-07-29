St. Cloud 76ers Eliminated at State Legion Tournament

The St. Cloud 76ers lost an elimination game 12-2 to Stillwater at Dick Siebert Field in the Division I state tournament Saturday. The 76ers lost 15-5 to Excelsior in the opening game Friday before defeating Mathtomedi 6-5.

Stillwater scored 5 runs in the 1st inning and never looked back.

St. Cloud finished with nine hits and received RBI's by Ethan Hopper , Logan Aleshire and Drew Bulson .

The St. Cloud 76ers are made up of seniors and juniors at St. Cloud Tech high school and are coached by Chris Aleshire .