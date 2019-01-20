St. Bens Tops Carleton

The College of St. Benedict basketball team extended their win streak to five games on the road this weekend.

The Bennies and the Knights went toe-to-toe in the first quarter, finishing tied at 19. In the second quarter, CSB started to pull away. They outscored Carleton 13-11 and entered the half up 32-30.

St. Ben’s made their lead even bigger in the third period. The game was tied up three different times in the first few minutes, but after hitting 39-39, the Bennies kicked open the door.

By the start of the fourth, they led 53-45. CSB did not let up in the final quarter, outscoring the Knights again, 22-16. At the end of regulation, they sealed the win, 75-61.

Maddie Schmitz led the team with 21 points. Alex Johnson scored 12, and Megan Thompson added 11.

The Bennies improve to 10-7 and 6-4 MIAC. They will return to the court on Wednesday, Jan. 23rd when they face St. Mary’s University.