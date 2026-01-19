The St. Ben's softball team is set to begin practice Tuesday after a successful season in 2025 that ended in the championship game of the MIAC tournament. Bennies' head coach Rachel Click joined me on WJON. She says they return a veteran group who finished 26-14 in 2025.

photo - Olivia Shaw photo - Olivia Shaw loading...

Veteran Group Coming Back

Click is really excited for the season with both the top players returning and the newcomers they've added to the roster. The Bennies have 9 seniors on this year's roster which Click says is the largest group of seniors she's had on a roster in her 14 years there.

Ellie Peterson (photo - Olivia Shaw, CSB Athletics Media Relations) Ellie Peterson (photo - Olivia Shaw, CSB Athletics Media Relations) loading...

Returning Pitchers

The top 2 pitchers from last season return in Ellie Peterson from St. Anthony and Olivia Wallace from Maple Grove. Another top returning pitcher is Anna Corbid from Stillwater.

St. Ben's Softball (photo - Olivia Shaw, CSB Athletics Media Relations) St. Ben's Softball (photo - Olivia Shaw, CSB Athletics Media Relations) loading...

Top Hitter

Top returning hitters for the Bennies include Olivia Tautges, who was an All American her sophomore year playing shortstop.

Sammy Muetzel (photo - Olivia Shaw) Sammy Muetzel (photo - Olivia Shaw) loading...

Schedule

The Bennies open the season playing indoor games at St. Cloud State against UW-Stout on February 21 and at the Sonnetag Fieldhouse against UW-Eau Claire on February 28. The Bennies will play games in Columbus, Georgia March 6-8 before heading out to Newberg, Oregon for games March 17-19. St. Ben's will play their home opener March 25 against Bethany Lutheran.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Rachel Click, click below.