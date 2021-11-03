St. Ben’s Honored for Gilman Scholarship Winners

ST. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict is being honored with an award for producing recipients of the Gilman Scholarship.

The Gilman International Scholarship Program helps students of limited means study abroad.

It is awarded based on a competitive application process.

Seventy-nine students have won it in the 20 years the scholarship has existed.

St. Ben's ranked ninth in the nation in scholarship winners in the small college category.