Metro Bus Announces Free Rides for Veterans on Veterans’ Day

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus is inviting veterans and active duty military members to ride the bus for free next Thursday for Veterans' Day.

They are giving the free rides to honor veterans for their military service.

The Patriotic Employer Award was recently given to Metro Bus by the Employment Support of the Guard and Reserve, after they were nominated by an employee.

Metro Bus is also participating in this year's Veterans' Day Parade in downtown St. Cloud.

