St. Cloud’s Weihnachtsmarkt Going to Whole New Level

ST. CLOUD -- A German-inspired Christmas tradition is back this year in downtown St. Cloud and this year they are taking the Weihnachtsmarkt to a whole new level.

Mayor Dave Kleis says they are moving the event this year to the third level of the River's Edge Parking Ramp overlooking historic 5th Avenue.

Which is right over 5th Avenue, the one attached to the River's Edge Convention Center. We'll have it decorated with lights. One wall will have a wind break. And, you'll actually be able to see over 5th Avenue and the festoon lights.

Kleis says there will be beer there from Beaver Island Brewing featuring hops from Germany, Gluhwein which is a hot mulled wine, food, crafts, music and more.

This is the 9th annual Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud, which means Christmas Market in German.

This year the event will be held on Thursday, November 18th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., one week earlier than in previous years.

Get our free mobile app

Parking in the ramp is free after 5:00 p.m., so Kleis says you can park inside the ramp and take the elevator to the third-floor festival.

Last year's event was closed to the general public, due to COVID-19 restrictions, and limited to just 10 people outside of the Beaver Island Brewing Company.

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home