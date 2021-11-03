Sherburne County to Distribute Broadband Project Grants
ELK RIVER -- Sherburne County is using some America Rescue Plan Act dollars to invest in broadband service for their residents and businesses.
The county is taking applications from service providers to share in a $1.5-million grant to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas.
Eligible projects must be substantially completed on or before December 31st in 2024.
The effort is to bring reliable, affordable high-speed internet to more Sherburne County households and businesses.
Get our free mobile app
The application can be found on Sherburne County's website and all applications are due on December 31st this year.
CHECK THIS OUT: This Texas Home Boasts Its Own Beach And Zipline
Pac-Man Facts: 40 Easily Digestible Bits of Arcade-Game History
From his arcade-game fame to his own TV show and appearances on all kinds of collectibles, a look back at Pac-Man.
Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School
Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.
Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.