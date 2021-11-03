Give to the Max Day on November 18th, Donations Accepted Now

UNDATED -- This is the perfect time to give a donation to your favorite non-profit organization in Minnesota. Give to the Max is an annual day of giving that has been happening since 2009.

Give MN Executive Director Jake Blumberg says the campaign has raised over $200 million since it began, helping over 12,000 causes.

Get our free mobile app

The actual Give to the Max Day is Wednesday, November 18th, but every day between now and then there will be a $500 Golden Ticket awarded to a different organization, for anyone who wants to donate now.

Yes, absolutely, so any gift that is made in the past 24 hours to a cause means it is involved in that drawing, so any donation in the past 24 hours to any of the causes on our website will be part of that drawing, then we reset the pot of gifts each day.

Blumberg says any 501c3 organization in Minnesota should automatically be on the website, so you can easily find the organization you are looking to donate to.

Photos From Oktoberfest 2021 at Schells Brewery in New Ulm, Minnesota