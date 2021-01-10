Spurs Top Timberwolves in OT

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in overtime against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Timberwolves outscored the Spurs to take a 34-28 lead in the opening quarter. San Antonio rallied in the second quarter to take a two-point lead at the break.

Down 60-58 entering the third, Minnesota came back to retake the lead 85-83. The Spurs closed the gap in the final quarter, leaving the game tied at 113 at the end of regulation.

San Antonio outscored Minnesota 12-9 in overtime to seal the win 125-122.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers, netting 38 for San Antonio. Malik Beasley earned 29 points, four rebounds, and two assists for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns netted 25 points and snatched 13 rebounds. Naz Reid and D'Angelo Russell each added 16 for the Wolves.

The Timberwolves fall to 2-7. They will host the Spurs again on Sunday night. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.