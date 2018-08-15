Danielle Liebl , originally of Paynesville, is an amazing public speaker, leader, and advocate for the Special Olympics. And an inspiration to everyone who hears her story! Danielle herself has cerebral palsy , a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. They way she described it was that her brain and her muscles don't always work the ways they should, but she hasn't let that stop her from living the most amazing life!

Danielle competed in the Special Olympics herself, and even excelled at it. So much so, that she was recognized as someone that would be a great representative for the organization at higher levels. She started speaking to other organizations and companies about inclusion and how important it is in society.

Danielle has taken on public speaking roles, leadership roles, and even served on the board of directors for the Special Olympics. In the process of it all, she became more and more confident, and became an incredible advocate for everyone that participates and works with the organization. She was even asked to speak at the White House , where she was encouraged to take on law school. Danielle is now a graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law! She is one of ESPN's "50 Game Changers" and has been recognized on their website with a video and story you can see for yourself here!

Thank you Danielle Liebl for being the amazing leader and advocate you are for Special Olympics!

"If there's not an opportunity available, you make one available." - Danielle Liebl

