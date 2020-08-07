Souhan; Wild Got Dominated in Game 3 [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild were shutout 3-0 in Game 3 of their NHL Western Conference Qualifying round playoff series Thursday afternoon. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Wild need to stay out of the penalty box and increase their scoring chances if they have any hope of winning tonight's game and this series. Listen below.

The Twins lost 6-5 at Pittsburgh yesterday to drop to 10-3. Jim says the misplayed ball from Miguel Sano in the 2nd inning along with some hard hit ball off Taylor Rogers cost them in this one. Jim says Jake Odorizzi will return to the rotation Saturday and they Rich Hill and Homer Bailey should be back soon while he's less confident that 3rd baseman Josh Donaldson will be back in a timely fashion.

Round One of the PGA Championship took place yesterday in San Francisco. Jim says this is shaping up to be a great tournament to watch. He said Tiger Woods looked good in the first round but says Brooks Koepka is loving the role of the guy people fear. He says most golfers don't like that pressure but Koepka does.