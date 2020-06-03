Souhan; NBA Working Together Well [PODCAST]

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is expected to send a proposal that will be put to a vote from the NBA Board of Governors. Reports indicate that Silver's proposal will be approved. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says NBA owners trust Silver and understand the importance of the players in the league.

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told ESPN he doesn't think there is racism in the NFL. Many players disagree with Fangio's take. Jim Souhan says the NFL may have locker rooms without the appearance of racism but white people do not have the same experience as black people in our society.