Souhan; Griffin Seeking Motivation From Zimmer Comment [PODCAST]

Former Viking defensive end Everson Griffin is now playing with the Detroit Lions. He played 10 seasons in Minnesota with the Vikings where he was coached by Mike Zimmer. Zimmer was quoted as calling Griffin a "good" player. Griffin took exception to that preferring to be called "great". Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Griffin is likely using the Zimmer comment as motivation for him and the Lions heading into Sunday's game in Minneapolis.

The Vikings host Detroit Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Jim says former Viking running back Adrian Peterson continues to keep himself in great shape and still has a role with the Lions. He says Peterson will likely keep playing until the league tells him he shouldn't because of diminished skills.

The Gopher football team plays at Illinois Saturday still looking for their first win starting at 2:30, pregame on WJON at 12:30. Jim says he has no doubt that the Gophers can move the ball against Illinois but how well the defense plays will go a long way to determine who wins the game.

The Timberwolves continue to look at options with the first overall pick in the November 18th draft. Jim says trading for Ben Simmons is something that could work for the Wolves. He says shooting guard Anthony Edwards is still the likely pick if the Wolves keep the pick.