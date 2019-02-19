Souhan; Austin Could be the Twins’ First Baseman [AUDIO]

The Twins signed free agent first basemen C.J. Cron and Lucas Duda but a player they acquired in the Lance Lynn trade last season could end up being their top first baseman in 2019. That player is Tyler Austin. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that the Twins are high on Austin and that he could win the job. Austin hit a combined 17 home runs and drove in 47 runs in 69 games with the Twins and Yankees in 2018. Listen to Jim's take.

Jim and I also talked how the Wild are holding on by their finger nails to the last Western Conference wildcard spot, and who the Vikings may sign and may not sign in free agency.