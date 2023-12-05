Snowmobiles Stolen, Theft from Vehicle in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of 14th Avenue South. Alicia Mages of Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a 1998 Flood trailer with Minnesota license 5038CTE. The trailer also had 4 late 90s Polaris snowmobiles on it.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a stolen vehicle from the 700 block of 15th Avenue Southeast. Mages says it is a 2013 Chevy Silverado with a ladder rack, large tool box and fuel barrel in the bed of the truck. Minnesota license LDM 379.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a theft from vehicle on the 10 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast where items were taken out of a parked vehicle.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.