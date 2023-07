Central Minnesota Amateur Baseball Standings And Schedule – July 12th, 2023

LEAGUE STANDINGS

ARROWHEAD WEST LEAGUE (Note: Several games in the next couple of weeks)

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 4-0

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3-1

MOORHEAD BREWERS 1-1

SOBIESKI SKIS 0-1

HAMEL HAWKS 0-4

TWIN PORT TIMBERS 0-0

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE (As of Wednesday July 12th)

WEST DIVISION

SARTELL MUSKIES 11-1

ST. JOSEPH JOES 6-5

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5-5

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2-7

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 1-9

EAST DIVISION

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 9-0

MONTICELLO POLECATS 7-2

BECKER BANDITS 4-6

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0-10

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

NORTH DIVISION

WATKINS CLIPPERS 11-1

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10-2

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3-10

ST. NICKOLAS NICKS 3-11

SOUTH DIVISION

COLD SPRING ROCKIES. 8-3

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7-5

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4-8

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 3-9

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 7-2

NLS TWINS 6-4

STARBUCK STARS 4-6

NL-SUNBERG LAKERS 4-6

REGAL EAGLES 4-5

PAYNESVILLE PIRATES 3-6

VICTORY LEAGUE

NORTH/EAST

BUCKMAN BILLGOATS 11-1

NISSWA LIGHTING 11-1

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 9-4

FOLEY LUMBER JACKS 8-3

PIERZ LAKERS 7-4

PIERZ BREWERS 7-6

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 4-7

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 3-8

AITKIN STEAM 1-6

PIERZ BULLDOGS 0-12

SOUTH/WEST

AVON LAKERS 10-2

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 10-3

SOBIESKI SKIS 8-4

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 8-5

OPOLE BEARS 8-6

FREEPORT BLAK SOX 4-6

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5-9

RANDALL CUBS 3-8

SWANVILLE SWANS 2-11

FLENSBURG FALCONS 0-12

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE (As of July 12th)

NORTH DIVISION

ELROSA SAINTS 9-2

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 8-2

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 8-4

GREENWALD CUBS 4-8

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 3-9

SOUTH DIVISION

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8-3

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 7-5

ROSCOE RANGERS 4-8

RICHMOND ROYALS 3-9

FARMING FLAMES 3-9

WEDNESDAY JULY 12th

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS @ SARTELL MUSKIES (7:30

KIMBALL EXPRESS @ COLD SPRING SPRINGERS (7:30)

SARTELL STONE PONEYS @ SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES (7:30)

BECKER BANDITS @ CLEARWATER RIVER CATS (6:15)

MONTICELLO POLECATS @ ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS (7:00)

FRIDAY JULY 14th

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS @ ELROSA SAINTS (8:00)

ST. STEPHEN STEVES @ AVON LAKERS (7:30)

ROYALTON RIVERDOGS @ NISSWA LIGHTNING (7:30)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS @ COLD SPRING ROCKIES (7:30)

BECKER BANDITS @ EDEN VALLEY HAWKS (7:30)

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS @ SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES (7:30)

ST. JOSEPH JOES @ SARTELl STONE PONEYS (7:30)

SARTELL MUSKIES @ ST. MICHAEL SAINTS (7:30)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS @ HASTINGS HAWKS (8:00)

SATURDAY JULY 15th

MOORHEAD MUDCATS @ SOBIESKI SKIS (11:00/2:00/2 GAMES)

FREEPORT BLACK SOX @ RANDALL CUBS (1:30)

SARTELL MUSKIES @ QUAMBA CUBS (6:00)

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS @ MONTROSE/WAVERLY STINGERS (2:00)

COON RAPIDS @ MONTICELLO POLECATS (6:00)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS @ EAGAN BANDITS (2:00)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS @ CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS (5:00)

MOORHEAD BREWERS @ HAMEL HAWKS (2:00)

SUNDAY JULY 16th

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS @ GREENWALD CUBS (11:00)

ROSCOE RANGERS @ LAKE HENERY LAKERS (1:30)

FARMING FLAMES @ RICHMOND ROYALS (1:30)

ST. MARTIN MARTINS @ MEIRE GROVE GROVERS (1:30)

ELROSA SAINTS @ SPRING HILL CHARGERS (1:30)

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS @ FOLEY LUMBERJACKS (1:30)

KIMBALL EXPRESS @ COLD SPRING ROCKIES (2:00 and Complete Rain Shorten Game

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS @ LUXEMBURG BREWERS (2:00)

SAUK RAPIDS CYLCONES @ CLEAR LAKE LAKERS (3:30)

COON RAPIDS RED BIRDS @ MONTICELLO POLECATS (6:00)

ST. JOSEPH JOES @ CLEARWATER RIVERCATS (2:00)