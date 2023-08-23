Sheriff: Over 1/2 Pound of Suspected Meth Found in Vehicle
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- A man is facing several charges after being arrested in Little Falls.
The Morrison County Sherriff's Office says they got a call at about 6:45 a.m. Monday about a traffic complaint for a vehicle going north on Highway 10.
A deputy later spotted a vehicle matching the description and observed traffic violations prior to the traffic stop on Highway 10 near Highway 27 in Little Falls.
During a field sobriety test, the deputy determined the driver to be under the influence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle discovered over a half pound of suspected methamphetamine.
The driver, 41-year-old Robert Wasche of Frazee, was arrested and is facing charges of suspected DWI and possession of a controlled substance.
