Hide Your Valuables! Sartell Police Warn Public Of Continuing Car Break-Ins

The Sartell Police Department took to social media yesterday to warn the public that they are continuing to see car break-ins in the community and the best thing you can do is to make your car not worth the hassle of being broken into.

According to a post from the Sartell Police Department on social media, the car break-ins are continuing in Sartell.

We are still seeing a high number of vehicle break-ins around the area. Locking your doors is not enough. These suspects are breaking windows out, grabbing valuables, and getting away quickly. This is happening in broad daylight as well as evening hours. Please remember to take your valuables out of your vehicle and keep them out of sight when leaving your car parked.

According to CNET.com car break-ins have been on the rise for some time with 2020 being one of the worst years in the last two decades.

More than 810,000 motor vehicles were reported stolen in the US in 2020, according to the FBI -- the highest number since 2008.

If you are parking your vehicle outside, make sure you are either hiding anything of value out of sight, or you are taking those items with you when you exit the vehicle.

Some other tips for reducing the likelihood of having your vehicle and or home broken into are:

Keep your car doors locked and windows closed

Secure your car keys

Park your car in secure areas

Remove valuables from the car

Protect your car's wheels (they get stolen too)

Activate your car alarm

Install safety devices

Properly insure your vehicle

