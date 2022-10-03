Sheriff: Man Dies in ATV Rollover In Cass County
WALKER (WJON News) -- A man has died after going on an ATV ride over the weekend.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 3:00 p.m. they were notified of a missing man in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.
A group of people reported to a Conservation Officer that a 54-year-old man from Center City had left the campsite on an ATV at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and was supposed to return a short time later. When he didn't return they started searching the area.
At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday the man's body was found.
Get our free mobile app
Deputies believe the man's ATV left the trail on a curve and entered a steep ravine and rolled over. His name has not been released.
States with the most registered hunters
Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.