Sheriff: Man Dies in ATV Rollover In Cass County

WALKER (WJON News) -- A man has died after going on an ATV ride over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just before 3:00 p.m. they were notified of a missing man in the Foothills State Forest/Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area.

A group of people reported to a Conservation Officer that a 54-year-old man from Center City had left the campsite on an ATV at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday and was supposed to return a short time later. When he didn't return they started searching the area.

At about 5:45 p.m. Saturday the man's body was found.

Deputies believe the man's ATV left the trail on a curve and entered a steep ravine and rolled over. His name has not been released.