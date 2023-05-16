Sherburne County Exploring Permanent HHW Facility

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Sherburne County is exploring the idea of building a permanent Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

County commissioners have approved a proposal by the engineering consulting firm HDR to conduct a feasibility study.

The study will look at things like whether a permanent facility should be built, the location, size, layout, and cost. It will also consider staffing needs, hours of operation, and the possibility of partnerships.

Sherburne County does not have a permanent facility, currently. The county utilizes a mobile collection system through a partnership with Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste.

Get our free mobile app

A Household Hazardous Waste facility collects items, like paints, stains, aerosols, and fluorescent lightbulbs. The facilities recycle the products and prevent them from going into landfills where they can contaminate the land, air, and water.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

11 Franklin Delano Roosevelt Quotes That Will Give You Hope

LOOK: See Photos of the Year From the International Photography Awards