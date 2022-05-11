The National Weather Service is forecasting the possibility of severe weather across Central Minnesota this afternoon and this evening.

Scattered storms will develop this afternoon and become widespread tonight. Large hail, damaging winds, a tornado or two, and heavy rain (1 to 2 inches) with flash flooding are all possible.

The chance of thunderstorms will begin mainly after 1 pm this afternoon in the Saint Cloud area, increasing in likelihood and intensity into the night.

Today's best severe risk will be in the afternoon and evening, then transition to a heavy rain and flooding threat late.

Temperatures will heat up into the 80s and 90s today and tomorrow. It will be humid too, which will push heat indices well into the 90s across central Minnesota.

Be weather-aware, and have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon and tonight.