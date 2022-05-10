Bobcat Company Planning Expansion in Rogers

ROGERS -- Bobcat Company is planning to build a new Skid Steer loader assembly plant in Rogers.

Bobcat says the plant will mean an additional 225,000 square feet in production capacity and enable the company to streamline efficiencies in the Midwest.

The company plans to fill more than 100 new full-time positions at the plant this year. Bobcat anticipates the plant, on 22 acres, will be completed later this year.

Bobcat already has manufacturing plants in Litchfield, Statesville, North Carolina, Bismarck and Gwinner, North Dakota.

This story is courtesy of KFGO in Fargo.