Motorcyclist Dies in Crash With Car Near Maple Lake

MAPLE LAKE -- A Kimball man died in a motorcycle crash in Wright County Monday.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 37 in Maple Lake Township.

Get our free mobile app

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old from Monticello was heading north on County Road 12.

Authorities say the driver was stopped at the stop sign, then pulled out in front of a motorcycle and was hit.

The driver of the motorcycle, 39-year-old William Schwandt, was taken to Buffalo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.