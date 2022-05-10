This Week’s Adoptable Pet, Chewy AKA D-O-G Needs A Home

She's a spunky one year old pup and already knows several tricks and ready to learn more. Chewy needs a home and family to call her own.

Meet Chewy AKA D-O-G! This sweet pup came in to us as a stray, so we don't know anything about her background. She has been bubbly and outgoing during her stay at the shelter. She spent some time in a foster home with other dogs and did well with them.

Get our free mobile app

She has not had the chance to meet cats. She has met children and does okay with them but still has puppy tendencies and like to jump. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended! She has lots of energy and would appreciate an active home to keep up with her.

She LOVES to run so a fenced in yard would be ideal for her. She loves to play fetch and tug-o-war. She doesn't appear to have had much training in the past, but she's very treat motivated and eager to please. Chewy knows how to "sit", "stay" and "lay down" so far and is excited to learn more with her new family!

She is kennel trained and knows the command "kennel up"~~ She enjoys retreating to her kennel for quiet time. She is use to free roaming the home while her people are away or during the night. She does pull quite a bit on the leash and would benefit from an Emily Weiss Walkie which can be found in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe.

She currently weighs 42 pounds~~Thank you to Dr. Terhark for spaying Chewy. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.