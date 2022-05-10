This Week’s Adoptable Pet, Chewy AKA D-O-G Needs A Home
She's a spunky one year old pup and already knows several tricks and ready to learn more. Chewy needs a home and family to call her own.
Meet Chewy AKA D-O-G! This sweet pup came in to us as a stray, so we don't know anything about her background. She has been bubbly and outgoing during her stay at the shelter. She spent some time in a foster home with other dogs and did well with them.
She has not had the chance to meet cats. She has met children and does okay with them but still has puppy tendencies and like to jump. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended! She has lots of energy and would appreciate an active home to keep up with her.
She LOVES to run so a fenced in yard would be ideal for her. She loves to play fetch and tug-o-war. She doesn't appear to have had much training in the past, but she's very treat motivated and eager to please. Chewy knows how to "sit", "stay" and "lay down" so far and is excited to learn more with her new family!
She is kennel trained and knows the command "kennel up"~~ She enjoys retreating to her kennel for quiet time. She is use to free roaming the home while her people are away or during the night. She does pull quite a bit on the leash and would benefit from an Emily Weiss Walkie which can be found in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe.
She currently weighs 42 pounds~~Thank you to Dr. Terhark for spaying Chewy. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896
The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.
Visit Animals
Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm
Friday: 12 - 8:00pm
Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm
Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm
Shelter Store Opens Earlier
Now in their new location on the same property!
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs
LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state