MN State Patrol Completes Rollout of Body Cameras

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota State Patrol is now fully equipped with body cameras.

The statewide rollout of the body camera project began on December 1st.

During the project, the Minnesota State Patrol installed 644 in-car camera systems and issued body-worn cameras to 613 sworn members of the patrol and 92 non-sworn members. Body-worn cameras have also been issued to commercial vehicle inspectors and capitol security officers. In total, it issued 705 body cameras and 1,349 camera systems over the last five months.

Since the start of the project, the agency has captured more than 281,000 pieces of video evidence.