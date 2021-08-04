NATIONAL NIGHT OUT IN A ST. CLOUD NEIGHBORHOOD

You may have seen a lot of backyard parties last night all over the state. If you were wondering what could possibly be happening on a Tuesday night, here's what was really going on.

Get our free mobile app

The second Tuesday of every August is National Night Out, a night where you and your neighbors can get together to build relationships, get to know your community, play games, learn about different cultures and enjoy some time together building a safer community, as you discuss ways to watch over each other, and keep your neighborhood a safe and happy place for everyone that lives there.

Kelly Cordes

MR. ROGERS HAD IT RIGHT

Mr. Rogers was all about "The people in your neighborhood." Shouldn't we all be? There's a way to be a good neighbor without being a nosy neighbor. Good neighbors keep there eyes open for things that are happening around them that don't seem quite right. If they notice something seems a little out of place, they can work together with the St. Cloud Police Department and those that live close by, to build a positive environment for the children, the pets, the grandparents, the parents, and all the people living nearby.

Kelly Cordes

STEVE LARAWAY STOPPED BY

Steve Laraway stopped by our community party and spoke with everyone, and was available to answer questions about St. Cloud for anyone that wanted to ask. It was a fun, positive night to get together and discuss our hopes, dreams and some of our concerns with him about our community, and share feelings about local intersections and safety in our neighborhood.

Kelly Cordes

ST CLOUD POLICE OFFICER DAN

Officer Dan with the St. Cloud Police Department also stopped by and talked to us about the Neighborhood Watch Program, and was also available to answer any questions we had regarding our surroundings as well. He was also giving out stickers, bracelets, and refrigerator magnets to anyone who wanted them. He was very kind and informative, and had several area parties to visit before the night was through.

Kelly Cordes

MISS CONGENIALITY

Last but not least, Gloria, my little Miss Congeniality, came along as well. She was quiet and sweet, and a great conversation starter. I learned that most of my neighbors have pets as well, and it was nice finally getting to meet some of them face to face. Many in my area have lived there for over 20 years, so I guess we are some of the newbies on the block.

Kelly Cordes

If you would like to consider throwing a party for your neighborhood for National Night Out next year, now is a great time to think about it. You can sign up at National Night Out to have an official party in your neighborhood, adn register by going to the National Night Out website.

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today Stacker , set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans , Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.