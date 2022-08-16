SCTCC Ready to Welcome Students Back to Campus

ST. CLOUD -- The first day of class at the St. Cloud Technical and Community College is on Monday. New students will be on campus this Thursday and Friday for Cyclone Experience so they have a chance to figure out where everything is.

Interim President Lori Kloos says their healthcare and manufacturing programs are the most in-demand at the school. And, she says they are always reviewing their course offerings.

It's more about evaluating what we're offering, then changing that curriculum to meet industry demand. But, we're also looking at what we need to add. For example, our robotics program and advanced manufacturing has a huge demand. This is an area that has so many opportunities.

Kloos says they'll break ground on that lab expansion in September.

She says they work closely with local businesses to offer real-world learning in the classroom.

We have advisory committees for all of our programs. They come in and they share with our faculty members what's needed. We also have industry partners that donate equipment to the school so the students can learn on the same equipment being used on the job.

The St. Cloud Technical and Community College is spread out over four buildings in north St. Cloud.

Kloos says the search for a new president for the school should begin this fall. Former President Aneesa Cheek announced she was leaving back in February.

She says they have about 5,100 students enrolled for the fall semester, which is down a bit from previous years.