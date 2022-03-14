SCTCC Holding Grand Opening at Cyclones Cupboard Food Pantry

ST. CLOUD -- A new program is helping fight hunger among local college students.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College is holding a grand opening for their new Cyclones Cupboard on Wednesday. The on-campus food pantry has been in development since 2019 after a survey found nearly half of SCTCC students were dealing with food insecurity.

The Campus Life and Wellness Resource Services departments have been working on the physical space for about a year with the help of COVID-19 relief funding. During that time, students have been able to request meals for pickup.

The in-person open house runs from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and a live-streamed program will be held at noon.

