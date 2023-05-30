Cyclones Eliminated from NJCAA World Series in Game Three

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team's season came to an end in Tennessee Tuesday afternoon.

The no. 8 Cyclones fell 7-1 to no. 3 Niagara County Community College in their third matchup of the NJCAA Division III World Series.

The Thunderwolves pushed out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. SCTCC responded with a quick three-and-out showing in the bottom half. In the third inning, Niagara County increased their lead to 5-0. After four scoreless innings, NCCC added to their total once again in the top of the eighth, pushing out to 7-0.

St. Cloud finally got on the board at the end of the game. Down two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Sam Holtaus made it home to avoid the shutout on an RBI single from Blaine Fischer.

Matthew Procopio led NCCC with three RBIs on two hits. The Cyclones tallied just eight hits on the day, while the Thunderwolves finished with 16.

Andrew Bench was the lone pitcher of the day for the Thunderwolves. He ended the day with six strikeouts, and eight hits and one run allowed. Kayden Swenson, Landon Lunser, Carson Reeve, and Holtaus combined for five strikeouts, sixteen hits, and seven runs.

The Cyclones end the season 25-12 overall. This was their third straight appearance in the national tournament. The team fell to no. 1 seed Rowan College of South Jersey 5-3 in the first round on Saturday and beat no. 4 Joliet 4-2 on Monday.

