SCTCC Cancels Winter Sports Season Due to COVID

ST. CLOUD -- There will be no Cyclones volleyball or men's and women's basketball played this season.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College announced the decision to cancel the winter season due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Colleges Athletic Conference announced that its member college athletics programs could resume with the winter season, but left it to each campus to make the final decision.

SCTCC President Annesa Cheek says this was a difficult decision.

We know how dedicated and motivated our student athletes are, both in athletics and in their academic studies. Cyclones athletics is a vibrant part of the student experience here at SCTCC. This decision ensures that our students’ health and safety is paramount.

SCTCC will continue to work with student athletes to make sure they are on the best path for them in athletics and academics.

The athletic program continues to prepare for the baseball and softball season scheduled to begin in March.