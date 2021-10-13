SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH @ COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL

The Cyclones are having their Green and White World Series; The Green defeated the White yesterday in 10 innings 10-6.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Tuesday October 12th 3:00 Whitney C2 (Game #4)

Thursday October 14th 3:00 Whitney C2 (Game #5)

Modified to Five Games Series

CYCLONE GREEN 10 CYCLONE WHITE 6

(Monday October 11th @ Whitney C2

The Green and White tied early in the game at 2-1 and then the White put up put up a run in the sixth inning to tie it up. The White come back with a pair of runs in the sixth to take the lead. Green picked up a run in the eighth to tie it going into the ninth. A pair of doubles and the Green put up three runs in the ninth and the white come back with one in the ninth to force it to the tenth inning. The Green put up four big runs in the tenth inning to claim the win.

The Green starting pitcher was a sophomore Zeus Schlegel of Big Lake High he threw three innings, he issued six walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. A sophomore Jeremy Brown form North St. Paul High School threw two innings, he gave up one hit, three walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout. A sophomore Jon Blanchette from Aitkin High School threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three walks, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Sophomore Jackson Peter threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Sophomore Sam Boysen from Rochester John Marshall High School threw the final inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and one strikeout.

The Green offense was led by Grady Fuchs from Paynesville High School, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Austin Kantola from Dassel Cokato High School went 2-for-4 for three big RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned two walks. Josh Pietila went 1-for-4 with a double for three huge RBIs. Jeremy Brown went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he scored a run and Jake Blanchette went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Carter Wessel from Paynesville High School went 1-for-2with a stolen base. Zeus Schlegel from Big Lake High School got a sacrifice fly for an RBI and Brady Linn from Rocori High School earned a pair of walks. Payton Winter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Michael Solis form Gregory Portland High School in Texas scored a run.

The White’s starting pitcher was righty Landen Lunser from Sauk Rapids/Rice High School. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Blake Killonwoski from St. Cloud Tech High School threw three innings, he issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout. Preston Schlegel from Big Lake High School threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one walk, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Sophomore Carson Geislinger threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks, three runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The White was led on offense by Sampson Schlegel, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, he earned who walks and he had two stolen bases. Tyler Schiller went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Carson Geislinger went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Joel Torres Rivera from Puerto Rico went 1-for-1, he earned five walks and six stolen bases, including a steal at home. Conner Hemker from Sauk Rapids/Rice High School went 1-for-5 for an RBI. Frank Rernandez from Keys Gate Charter School earned three walks and Chris Lessman form New London-Spicer High School earned four walks. Ben Kopacz from Tony High School in Wisconsin went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases and John Huebesch earned two walks.